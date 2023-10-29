Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk unlikely to occur till subsequent yr – Frank Warren

Usyk and Fury are both undefeated in their pro careers

The undisputed heavyweight fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk is unlikely to happen until next year, says promoter Frank Warren.

Briton Fury is the WBC champion and has agreed to fight Ukraine’s Usyk, who holds the three other world titles.

“We were going to do it on 23 December. I doubt that will happen now,” Warren told the 5 Live boxing podcast.

“Tyson can’t be going into a camp after a tough fight like that. That’s eight weeks away.

“He needs at least a bit of time to get himself, his body, back into shape. Let it heal. Then get into a camp. It will be on early next year.”

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk was ringside and the two faced off in the ring after the fight.

Negotiations for a meeting between Fury and Usyk went on for the best part of a year until it was agreed in September.

A fight against Fury, which would crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era, would form part of ‘Riyadh Season’…