U.S. Army Approves Hypori Halo as Virtual BYOD Enterprise Capability – Press Release

150% license increase for Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve

Hypori, the leading commercial solution for Department of the Army’s bring-your-own-device (BYOD) capability, announced that the U.S. Army, as part of the Remote Capable Workforce program, has approved Hypori Halo as an enterprise capability delivering secure virtual mobility to the Army, Army National Guard and Army Reserve service members.

With Hypori Halo as virtual government-furnished equipment (GFE), service members can securely access NIPRNet, email, Microsoft Teams, CAC-enabled websites and more in the cArmy cloud from their personal mobile devices with 100% user privacy and no government/Army data in transit to or at rest on the device.

After years of rigorous functional and security testing by various Department of Defense (DoD) organizations, Hypori Halo has delivered a proven zero-trust architecture capability that protects the privacy of the user while maintaining the confidentiality of government data and the integrity of their systems.

“We are ecstatic that all our efforts with the DoD and U.S. Army have led to Hypori becoming their enterprise capability,” said Jared Shepard, Hypori president and CEO. “Building and proving the value of our platform to the Army has been our top priority for the past 18 months. It’s been hard work and I’m proud of the team, but this is just the beginning. Focusing on performance, privacy and security;…