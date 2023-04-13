U.S. Food and Drug Administration Issues Complete Response Letter for Mirikizuma… – Press Release

INDIANAPOLIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Eli Lilly and Company LLY announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a complete response letter for the mirikizumab biologic license application (BLA) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). In the letter, the FDA cited issues related to the proposed manufacturing of mirikizumab, with no concerns about the clinical data package, safety, or label for the medicine.

“We remain confident in mirikizumab’s pivotal Phase 3 clinical data and its potential to help people with ulcerative colitis,” said Patrik Jonsson, Lilly executive vice president, president of Lilly Immunology and Lilly USA, and chief customer officer. “We are working diligently with the FDA and hope to launch mirikizumab in the U.S. as soon as possible.”

Lilly recently received approval for mirikizumab as a first-in-class treatment for adults with moderately to severely active UC in Japan. In addition, the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion for mirikizumab as a first-in-class treatment for adults with moderately to severely active UC who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic treatment. Regulatory decisions are anticipated in additional markets around the world in 2023.

About Lilly

