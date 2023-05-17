U.S. Food & Drug Administration Grants Priority Review of TAK-755 for the Treatm… – Press Release

Submission Based on Favorable Results from the First Phase 3 Randomized, Controlled Trial in Patients with cTTP

FDA has Granted TAK-755 Priority Review and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, as well as Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation in cTTP

Takeda ((TAK) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Takeda’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for TAK-755, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP), an ADAMTS13 deficiency disorder. The TAK-755 application was accepted by the FDA on May 16th, and has been granted Priority Review.

FDA has also granted TAK-755 Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation for cTTP. TAK-755 has previously received Fast Track Designation and Orphan Drug Designation in cTTP.

If approved, TAK-755 would be the first and only recombinant ADAMTS13 (rADAMTS13) replacement therapy for cTTP, a disorder with considerable unmet patient need.

cTTP is an ultra-rare inherited form of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP), a chronic and debilitating clotting disorder caused by a deficiency in ADAMTS13 protease.1,2 Acute TTP has a mortality rate of >90%, if left untreated.3

“There is a critical need for treatment options for people living with cTTP, an ultra-rare, life-threatening disorder that has no therapies specifically approved for prophylactic treatment,” said Daniel Curran, M.D., Head, Rare Genetics & Hematology Therapeutic Area Unit at Takeda. “TAK-755 is the first and only treatment in clinical development that provides targeted replacement of ADAMTS13, addressing the underlying cause of the disease. We continue to be encouraged by the data and are working closely with the U.S. FDA and other global regulatory bodies with the goal to bring this treatment to patients.”

The BLA is supported by the totality of the evidence provided by efficacy, pharmacokinetic, safety and tolerability data from the first…