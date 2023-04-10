U.S. Navy Names Nuclear Submarine After John H. Dalton, Xactus Board Member – Press Release

Xactus, the leading verification innovator for the mortgage industry, announced today that the U.S. Navy is naming its newest nuclear submarine after one of its board members, John H. Dalton, a former Secretary of the Navy.

The U.S. Navy is naming its newest submarine after John H. Dalton, a former Secretary of the Navy and current Xactus board member. (Photo: Business Wire)

John Dalton served as the 70th Secretary of the Navy. The USS John H. Dalton will be a Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine SSN-808. The Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro announced the submarine’s name at a ceremony at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Quoting the United States Naval Institute, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said, “John Dalton served as a proud submariner and as Secretary of the Navy. He took strong and principled stands against sexual assault and harassment and oversaw the integration of female Sailors onto combat ships. The changes he drove almost 30 years ago are evident in all corners of our Navy today, with women serving on, above, and below the sea. A ship bearing his name brings strength to the crew who will undoubtedly operate it with the courage and dignity of John H. Dalton.”

“It is a real honor to work with John Dalton – he is a true visionary and we’re proud to be associated with him on our board of directors. We applaud his groundbreaking efforts to advance women in the Navy and his foresight continues to inspire change,” said Perry Steiner, Chairman and CEO of Xactus. “We are grateful for John’s leadership, and his guidance to help drive innovation and partnership at Xactus.”

After graduating from the US Naval Academy, Dalton started his career serving as a Navy submariner on the USS Blueback and the USS John C. Calhoun. After a career in both the private and public sectors, Dalton went on to…