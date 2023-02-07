U.S. News Reveals the 2023 Best Hotels – Press Release

Acqualina Resort & Residences earns its first No. 1 ranking in the Best Hotels in the USA category.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Vacations , Best Cruise Lines and Best Travel Rewards Programs , today revealed its annual rankings of the Best Hotels . The 2023 rankings highlight more than 35,000 hotels to help travelers find the hotel that’s right for them.

For the first time, Acqualina Resort & Residences in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, takes the No. 1 spot in the Best Hotels in the USA ranking, which considers industry awards and guest reviews. The hotel stands out for its world-class pools, restaurants and convenient access to the beach. The Canyon Suites at The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, known for its spectacular views of Arizona and on-site facilities, ranks No. 2. Meanwhile, Pendry West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, ranks No. 3 thanks in part to its chic accommodations, spa and location within walking distance of many top Hollywood attractions.

New to the top spot this year in the Best Hotels in Europe category is Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam; formerly two canal palaces, the hotel now houses a two-starred Michelin restaurant and plenty of amenities. Grand Hotel Tremezzo comes in at No. 2, thanks to its prime location along Italy’s Lake Como and accommodating staff members, while La Réserve Paris – Hotel and Spa comes in at No. 3 and offers private butlers, a two-starred Michelin restaurant and impressive views of the Eiffel Tower.