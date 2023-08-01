U.S. News & World Report Names Deborah® a High Performing Hospital in Five Speci… – Press Release

Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, COPD and TAVR

earn High Ratings

BROWNS MILLS, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Deborah Heart and Lung Center is a 2023-2024 High Performing Hospital in five specialties, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

That’s according to U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings. High Performing is the rating recognizing “care that was significantly better than the national average.”

The U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back and stay home.

Patients care most about finding the highest quality care in the specialty, procedure or condition where they have a need, according to Joseph Chirichella, President and CEO of Deborah Heart and Lung Center. “U.S. News & World Report’s ratings are a recognized tool that assists patients with their healthcare decision-making based on objective metrics. Deborah’s High Performing rating in five key specialties affirms Deborah’s standing as a nationally recognized cardiac center of excellence,” Chirichella said.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

According to U.S. News, more than 4,300 hospitals are evaluated in at least one of the ratings cohorts. Each hospital that meets the rating criteria is…