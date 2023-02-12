U.S. Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick Introduces Legislation to Protect Children From Fl… – Press Release

U.S. Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) introduced the Disposable ENDS Product Enforcement Act of 2023 to close the Trump Administration’s loophole on disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) (i.e., disposable vapes) containing flavors specifically intended to entice our children into becoming hooked on nicotine for life.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Rep. Shelia Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) introduced the Disposable ENDS Product Enforcement Act of 2023 to close the Trump Administration’s loophole on disposable electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) (i.e., disposable vapes) containing flavors specifically intended to entice our children into becoming hooked on nicotine for life.

“As the mother of two children and a former healthcare executive, I am pleased to introduce this critical legislation,” said Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick. “Too many of our youth are forming nicotine addictions, increasing their risk of future addiction to other drugs. I am even more troubled by the fact that Chinese manufacturers and suppliers are flooding the U.S. market with unregulated, harmful substances that are altering our children’s brain development and lives. I am calling on the Biden Administration to close this harmful loophole for the sake of our youth and to put an end to this national epidemic.”

The Disposable ENDS Product Enforcement Act of 2023 directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to update the guidance under Section 2 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to describe how the agency will prioritize enforcement against disposable ENDS products, including non-tobacco-derived nicotine products.

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick is helping to lead the charge in Congress to encourage the Biden Administration to close a loophole created by the Trump Administration that allows for the sale of flavored e-cigarettes if the delivery device is disposable. In 2020, the Trump Administration took a half-step forward by prohibiting the sale of…