U.S. School Furniture Market Size Is Projected to Hit $2.92 Billion by 2030 with… – Press Release

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "U.S. School Furniture Market By Application (Library, Classroom, And Laboratories), By Product (Storage Units, Seating Units, And Lab Furniture), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030" in its research database.

What is School Furniture? How big is the School Furniture Industry?

The U.S. school furniture market size was worth around USD 1.901 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2.92 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.51% between 2023 and 2030.

The U.S. school furniture industry deals with the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of furniture that is specifically designed for educational facilities in the United States region. The market serves several forms of educational settings such as K-12 schools, colleges, universities, and other learning environments. It offers its clients a wide range of furniture products that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of every educational space. It includes items such as desks, chairs, tables, storage units, bookshelves, lab furniture, library furniture, and auditorium seating to name a few. It revolves around both traditional and modern furniture designs that accommodate different learning and teaching methods. The industry players can expect several growth opportunities in the evolving landscape of the education system in the country.

