U.S. Virgin Islands Celebrates “Timeless: A Virgin Islands Love Story” Feature F… – Press Release

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — “Timeless: A Virgin Islands Love Story,” a captivating feature-length movie, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting September 6, 2023. The date holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s devastating impact on the Virgin Islands. This hurricane deeply affected the lives of many, including the film’s writer, producer, and director, Edward La Borde, Jr.

The film was entirely produced and shot in the Virgin Islands, and it proudly showcases the talents of Virgin Islanders both in front of and behind the camera. This remarkable production caught the attention of multi-platinum recording artist and music producer, D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony Toni Tone, who lent his expertise to elevate the movie’s soundtrack and secure a distribution channel. As a result, “Timeless” finds its way to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video, courtesy of the “Oakland Film and TV Company.”

Director and story writer, Edward La Borde Jr, breathes life into “Timeless” with two enthralling love stories, each set in different eras but intriguingly connected. The film follows the tale of Ajuwa, a young Ghanaian warrior who loses her soul mate to the slave trade. Their souls reunite in the present as Malinda Benjamin, a Senator in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Alphonse Walcott, a gifted writer returning home from New York. However, their relationship takes a tumultuous turn when Alphonse falls in love with Bianca, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic. As the past and present intertwine, the true nature of their spiritual connection in this transcendental love triangle is revealed. “Timeless” paints a vivid picture of the Virgin Islands’ beautiful colors, emotions, and culture, with Carnival serving as a significant backdrop that showcases the history and heritage of the island nation and the Caribbean region, linked to the African Diaspora.

Featuring a stellar cast…