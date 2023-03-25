U-tec to Launch All-new Smart Home Products at 2023 ISC West – Press Release

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leading smart home brand U-tec is set to exhibit its comprehensive product lineup, new products and sub-brands at the 2023 ISC West, the largest security industry trade show in the U.S., which will be held from March 28 to 31 in Las Vegas. The company will be at booth #23067 at the Venetian Expo convention center.

Originally established as a smart lock brand, ULTRALOQ, U-tec has evolved to become a top security and automation system products provider, empowering every product line with innovation with advantages in differentiation. It is committed to creating new smart home products with through innovative technologies to help build a smarter and more convenient life. To date, U-tec has served more than 1 million customers worldwide.

At 2023 ISC West , U-tec will present the latest ULTRALOQ series products and solutions, including the new Bolt Series and the ULTRALOQ Air SaaS-based cloud platform.U-tec will debut a new intelligent lightbulb brand, Bright, and a smart home security camera brand named Ulticam, as well as the Power series products including smart switches and plugs.

“We are excited to participate in the 2023 ISC West trade show. U-tec’s growth strategy focuses on leveraging the U-tec whole home control cloud platform as the hub to connect smart locks, lighting, security cameras,switches and plugs, to build a new open and shared smart home ecosystem with the core technologies of AIoT and Cloud,” said Clark Ruan, Vice President of U-tec.

Bright: Smart lighting is a bright idea

Bright is the world’s first Wi-Fi mesh smart lighting bulb that enables users to control the lights from anywhere in the world and program the lights to turn off automatically when the room is empty.

The product is equipped with voice control, radar human detection and multiple controls to build a more secure home. It blends into the home with lights that dim and change color automatically, plus a High Energy Visible (HEV) light to kill…