U19 Girls’s World Cup: England beat Australia by three runs to achieve ultimate

England 99 all out (19.5 overs): Stonehouse 25, Ginger 3-13 Australia 96 all out (18.4 overs): Smith 26, Baker 3-10 England won by three runs Scorecard

England reached the Women’s Under-19 World Cup final with a thrilling three-run win over rivals Australia.

In a low-scoring semi-final, England successfully defended 99 all out in Potchefstroom to earn a final place against India, who beat New Zealand earlier.

Australia lost early wickets but looked in control at 56-4 before their last six wickets fell for just 40 runs.

Hannah Baker starred for England with 3-10 from her four overs.

“We’re all absolutely delighted,” said Baker. “We really believed at the halfway mark that we could still win and the two early wickets gave us even more confidence.

“We knew if we kept the stumps in play we could keep causing problems and we backed each other in the field really well.

England face India in the final on Sunday after winning a nail-biting semi-final against Australia

“There’s one massive game left…