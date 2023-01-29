U19 Ladies’s World Cup: Impressed India thrash England in ultimate

ICC Women’s Under-19 World Cup final (Potchefstroom) England 68 (17.1 overs): MacDonald-Gay 19; Sadhu 2-6 India 69-3 (14 overs): Tiwari 24*, Trisha 24 India won by seven wickets Scorecard

An inspired India won the first Women’s Under-19 World Cup by thrashing England in a one-sided final in South Africa.

In the face of high-quality bowling and an exceptional fielding performance England struggled on the big occasion and were bowled out for just 68.

Liberty Heap fell for a duck in the first over before captain and key batter Grace Scrivens became the second of two wickets in the fourth over.

From 16-3 India continued to take regular wickets, including a diving, one-handed catch from Archana Devi and a direct hit run-out by Soumya Tiwari.

England had progressed impressively to the final but were outclassed by an India side which featured two full internationals, including captain Shafali Verma.

The superstar opener was caught for 15 in the third over of the chase, India slipping to 20-2, but her…