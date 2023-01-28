U19 T20 Girls’s World Cup: England face India on verge of historic win

Shafali Verma, left, has scored 12 half-centuries for the full India team

Date: 29 January Venue: Potchefstroom Time: 11:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website, plus Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds

England captain Grace Scrivens is hoping to make it a hat-trick of first-time successes for the women’s team when she leads her side in Sunday’s U19 World Cup final against India.

England, led by Rachael Heyhoe Flint, won the very first Women’s World Cup in 1973, while Charlotte Edwards led them to glory in the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup in 2009.

Now, history beckons once more in the first edition of the Women’s U19 T20 World Cup, where England, who are unbeaten in the competition, face India in the final in Potchefstroom.

They booked their place in the final after a nailbiting three-run win in the semi-final against Australia – a match which, for long parts, they looked like losing.

“The whole team have that never-say-die…