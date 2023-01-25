U19 World Cup: England thrash West Indies to arrange semi-final v Australia

Worcestershire seamer Ellie Anderson was named player of the match for her 5-12

England 179-4 (20 overs): Scrivens 56 (43), Pavely 29* (16); Munisar 2-32 West Indies 84-8 (20 overs): Joseph 44* (42); Anderson 5-12 England won by 95 runs Scorecard .

England thrashed West Indies by 95 runs to set up a semi-final against Australia in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa.

Chasing 180 to win, West Indies slumped to 84-8 with seamer Ellie Anderson taking 5-12.

Captain Grace Scrivens set up England’s imposing total of 179-4 with 56 from 43 balls.

The victory ensured that England finished top of Group Two with four wins from four in the group stages.

Australia finished second in Group One, with the semi-final to be played on Friday 27 January in Potchefstroom.

India, who finished above Australia, will play New Zealand in the other encounter which takes place on the same day and at the same venue.

Scrivens, an opening batter from Kent, is the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 269 runs, including…