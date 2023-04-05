UAE loss ends Jersey cricket’s hopes of one-day worldwide standing

Julius Sumerauer became the second Jersey bowler to take four wickets in a one-day international

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek UAE 284-7 (50 overs): Khan 82, Waseem 65; Sumerauer 4-51, Perchard 2-56 Jersey 218 (44.5 overs): Carlyon 85, Tribe 40; Meiyappan 4-57 UAE beat Jersey by 66 runs Scorecard external-link

Jersey’s ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off campaign ended with a 66-run defeat by the United Arab Emirates in Namibia.

The loss also means Jersey, who finish fifth in the six-team event, miss out on securing one-day international status for the next four years.

UAE made 284-7 as Asif Khan hit 82 while Julius Sumerauer took 4-51.

In reply Jersey were restricted to 218 all out off 44.5 overs, Harrison Carlyon top scoring with 85.

The win also saw the United Arab Emirates finish second in the pool behind the USA, with both countries progressing to the final stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India.

Having been beaten by the USA on Tuesday,…