UBOX: A New NFT Opportunity in the Context of Eastern Culture – Press Release

HONG KONG, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ubox(ubox.io) is a new NFT trading platform that provides users with a wide range of digital goods as well as novel gamified collection engagement experiences based on Eastern culture. As the NFT business expands, there is a greater demand for localized trading platforms in the Asia-Pacific and Greater China regions. Western NFT trading platforms such as Opensea and Blur continue to dominate the industry, but Ubox wants to adapt to Asian user patterns and create NFT brands with local cultural aspects and characteristics, gaining appeal among regional users.

With the momentum of Hong Kong’s web3 development, Ubox opens the door to the world of NFTs for a large number of Asian users. The platform team has been deeply involved in the crypto market for many years, focusing on the Asian crypto field. Ubox has a unique brand concept of “Create Your Digital Oasis” and aims to build new NFT digital trading scenarios that help more people understand the charm and value of digital assets and make them an essential part of life. The development of NFTs has been a continuous evolution, with the core of its subsequent development lying in two scenarios: use cases and trading scenarios.

Ubox aims to break the monotony of traditional trading platforms and build a broader range of trading scenarios around the NFT ecosystem. These scenarios include convenient transactions, exciting collections, gamified experiences, immersive communities, and social scenes.

In the “buying and selling” scenario, Ubox has a better understanding of the user habits, aesthetics, and growth memories of the Greater China user group compared to Western NFT platforms, further lowering the barriers for users in the region. In the “borrowing, lending, and storing” scenarios, the focus lies on the development of NFT platforms. As Ubox states, the development of functions such as oracles, staking, and community DAO governance are…