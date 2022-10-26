UCCI appoints new president from abroad

Dr Robert W. Robertson

(CNS): Almost a year after the last president of the University College of the Cayman Islands, Dr Stacy McAfee, announced she would not renew her contract, the board of directors has revealed her replacement. UCCI Chairman Gilbert Mclean said that Dr Robert W. Robertson, who comes from Tampa, Florida, had been appointed after a “thorough local, regional and international search” to find the person best suited to lead the college.

“We are pleased to have Dr Robertson join UCCI as we continue to build a globally competitive academic institution,” McLean said in a press release.

Robertson said he was excited to join the team at UCCI. “Education is changing in the post-pandemic era and there are many opportunities to assist in preparing students for the new future of work,” he said.

Robertson holds dual citizenship as a Canadian and American and has more than 25 years of experience leading award-winning organisations in the public,…