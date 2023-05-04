Udinese 1-1 Napoli: Italian giants win Serie A title for first time in 33 years

Napoli won their first Serie A title for 33 years as they drew with Udinese at Dacia Arena to spark jubilant celebrations back in Naples.

They last won the league in 1990 with a Diego Maradona-inspired side adding to their first title three years earlier.

Victor Osimhen smashed in a 52nd minute equaliser after Sandi Lovric had given Udinese a shock lead.

And Napoli held on to the point they needed to win their third Serie A title with five games to spare.

More to follow.