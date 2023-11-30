Uganda qualify for Males’s T20 World Cup for first time

Uganda beat Zimbabwe, who have played at six of the eight previous editions of the Men’s T20 World Cup, en route to qualification for the 2024 tournament

Uganda qualified for the Men’s T20 World Cup for the first time with a nine-wicket victory over Rwanda in African qualifying.

The win meant the Cricket Cranes, ranked 23rd in the world, clinched second place in the six-team tournament in Windhoek, Namibia.

Uganda will join Namibia at the 20-team finals in the United States and the West Indies next year after the Eagles qualified with a game to spare on Tuesday.

“It is pretty surreal,” captain Brian Masaba said.

“I can’t put words to the emotions we are feeling now as a team. It’s massive for Ugandan cricket and huge for African cricket, especially, for a country like Uganda to make it to the World Cup.”

Having opened with a win over Tanzania and then a defeat by Namibia, Uganda upset Zimbabwe in their third game on Sunday, winning by five wickets in their first T20 International against…