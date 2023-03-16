UK bans TikTok on authorities units



Washington

CNN

—



The United Kingdom banned TikTok from official government devices on Thursday, adding to similar restrictions imposed by allies in Canada, the European Union and the United States.

The social media app is not widely used by UK officials, according to a government announcement, but the measure reflects concerns about TikTok’s links to China through its parent company, ByteDance, and the possibility that the Chinese government could pressure the companies to hand over users’ personal information.

“This is a proportionate move based on a specific risk with government devices,” UK Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden told lawmakers Thursday.

In a statement Thursday, TikTok expressed disappointment at the decision.

“We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok,…