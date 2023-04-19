UK emergency-alert system: What’s it and when is the check?

A picture of the test alert on a smart phone


Cabinet Office

A UK-wide emergency alert system announced by the government is due to be tested on Sunday, 23 April.

A test alert will be sent out at 15:00 – a message will appear on the home screens of mobile phones and tablets, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound or vibration lasting for about 10 seconds.

The minister in charge of the system, Oliver Dowden, said the new system was a “vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies”.

What will the message say?

The test alert will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.

“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.

“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”

In what situations could emergency alerts be used?

Emergency alerts, with advice about how to stay safe, will be sent – locally or nationally, by the…



