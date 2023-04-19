UK emergency-alert system: What’s it and when is the check?

A UK-wide emergency alert system announced by the government is due to be tested on Sunday, 23 April.
A test alert will be sent out at 15:00 – a message will appear on the home screens of mobile phones and tablets, accompanied by a loud siren-like sound or vibration lasting for about 10 seconds.
The minister in charge of the system, Oliver Dowden, said the new system was a “vital tool to keep the public safe in life-threatening emergencies”.
What will the message say?
The test alert will say: “This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a new UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.
“In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert to keep yourself and others safe.
“Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information.
“This is a test. You do not need to take any action.”
In what situations could emergency alerts be used?
Emergency alerts, with advice about how to stay safe, will be sent – locally or nationally, by the…