UK family power payments to soar by 80% in October

Ofgem CEO Jonathan Brearley said the rise would have a “massive impact” on households across Britain, and another increase was likely in January, reflecting significant pricing pressure in energy markets.

“It’s clear the new Prime Minister will need to act further to tackle the impact of the price rises that are coming in October and next year,” Brearley said.

Rising wholesale energy prices are hitting countries around the world. While European governments have sought to conserve gas, increase storage and cut bills, Britain’s government has been paralyzed by the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Sept. 5. The two candidates have clashed over how to respond. Their proposals, which include suspending environmental levies or cutting a sales tax, have been dismissed by analysts as too little to avert the unprecedented hit to household budgets. Finance minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Friday he was working on a plan to be ready for the next government, although he acknowledged…