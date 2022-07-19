UK heatwave: From giving beginning to working in a sewer

By Alys Davies & Suzanne Leigh
BBC News
The high may have been 40.3C but, let’s face it, it has been hot pretty much everywhere in the UK.
The unprecedented heat and rapid rise in temperature has sparked further concern about climate change and whether this will be the “new normal” for the UK, and whether it will get hotter still. So how have people coped?
‘We’re hot, the baby is hot, but we’re good’
It’s called labour for a reason. But it’s extra hard work in the middle of a heatwave.
Adayah Richards-Clark was born on Monday morning, right when things were really starting to heat up.
Sitting in the maternity ward of St Helier Hospital in London, Adayah’s mother Kade said they brought in their own fans from home to cool her down during the birth.
“I had my mum fanning me with a hand-held fan, I had my husband holding the fan right up to my face,” she says.
Sitting contentedly gazing at their hours old baby, the ward temperature was reaching 32C (89F) by…