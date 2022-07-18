UK heatwave: Gloucestershire v Hampshire shorten Tuesday’s play due to temperatures

The decision to alter the timings of play has been agreed by both Gloucestershire and Hampshire, and made in line with England and Wales Cricket Board guidance

The opening day of Gloucestershire’s County Championship game with Hampshire on Tuesday has been shortened due to the red extreme heat warning.

The match at College Ground, Cheltenham, will now finish at 16:30 BST instead of 18:00 in the “interest of spectator and player welfare”.

Play will still start at 11:00, with time to be made up on remaining days.

The UK could have its hottest day on record this week, with temperatures forecast to hit up to 41C (106F).

The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning on Monday and Tuesday in much of England, from London and the south east up to York and Manchester.

Gloucestershire said the decision to alter the playing hours on Tuesday had been taken “in line with advice” from the England and Wales Cricket Board.

