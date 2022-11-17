UK inflation jumps to 41-year excessive of 11.1%



London

CNN Business

—



Soaring energy costs drove UK inflation to a fresh high in October, the latest piece of bad news for an economy sliding into recession.

The annual rate of inflation rose to 11.1% in October, up from 10.1% in the 12 months to September, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

The sharp increase in living costs was caused by rising gas and electricity prices, despite a government energy price guarantee, which caps energy bills at £2,500 ($2,970) for the typical household. Food price inflation rose to 16.4%.

“Over the past year, gas prices have climbed nearly 130% while electricity has risen by around 66%,” ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said in a statement.

The prices of goods and services bought or consumed by UK households increased by 2% between September and October, according to the ONS. That means that in the…