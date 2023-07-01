UK Market Size for E-cigarettes to grow by USD 1,374.46 million from 2022 to 202… – Press Release

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The e-cigarette market in UK size is forecast to increase by USD 1,374.46 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to progress at a CAGR of 12.8%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Safer than other tobacco products, Product launches, and High availability of e-cigarettes across different distribution formats. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including 1111 EC Service Ltd., British American Tobacco Plc, Flavour Warehouse Ltd., Geekvape, Imperial Brands Plc, Innokin Technology Ltd., J WELL France Sarl, Japan Tobacco Inc., LOSTVAPE, Pax Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., RELX International Enterprise HK Ltd., Shenzhen IVPS Technology Co. Ltd., SMOORE International Holdings Ltd., and VOOPOO

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market’s competitive landscape and vendors’ product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

