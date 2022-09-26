UK may fantastic TikTok $29 million over kids’s privateness issues



The UK said Monday it could impose a multimillion-dollar fine on TikTok after the government found the short-form video platform may have violated children’s privacy.

The potential fine of £27 million, or about $29 million, follows an investigation by the UK’s data privacy regulator, which found that over the course of two years from May 2018 to July 2020, TikTok may have breached UK law by processing data of kids under 13 without parental consent.

In a legal document notifying TikTok of the possible fine, the UK Information Commissioner’s Office also said TikTok may have processed sensitive categories of data “without legal grounds,” and may have failed to provide information to its users transparently enough.

“We all want children to be able to learn and experience the digital world, but with proper data privacy protections,” said…