UK physician Ahmed Sabra’s aid at return to Swansea after Gaza plight

He is a consultant cardiologist at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield, West Yorkshire who was a cardiology registrar at Morriston Hospital, Swansea.

He said it was difficult to survive because of the lack of food and water, and shelter was scarce.

“There was no electricity or water, I had two or three showers in six weeks, and we used fire to cook because there was no gas or electricity.”

His plight follows Israel’s major military campaign in the Gaza, with the aim of eliminating Hamas

It is in retaliation for the 7 October cross-border attack by Hamas gunmen which killed 1,200 people, and took an estimated 240 people hostage.

The Hamas-run health ministry said the death roll in Gaza has reached 12,300 people following Israel’s counter-attack, with more than 2,000 people feared to be buried under the rubble.

To escape the fighting Dr Sabra’s family travelled to the Rafah crossing, and his wife and children crossed into Egypt.

But he was turned away because his name was left off a list…