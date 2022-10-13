UK postal employees start vacation season strikes



London

CNN Business

—



Postal workers in the United Kingdom are walking out during the busiest period of the year to demand higher pay as cost-of-living pressures mount.

As many as 115,000 Royal Mail staff went on strike on Thursday to demand better pay and working conditions. It was the first of 19 days of strikes planned to coincide with the peak holiday shopping season, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The strikes are due to take place through early December, and follow walkouts in August and September. Parts of Royal Mail’s service will be out of action for several days at a time as different teams walk out.

The Communication Workers Union, representing the workers, said in a Tuesday press release that the walkouts were part of the “biggest ongoing strike of the year.”

The CWU said it is fighting Royal Mail’s plans to change terms and…