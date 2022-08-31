UK public well being skilled secures CMO job

Dr Nick Gent

(CNS): Dr Nick Gent has been appointed as Cayman’s new chief medical officer after an open recruitment process by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, for which there were no local applicants, officials have confirmed. The new CMO, who will start on 3 October, has over 30 years of public health experience, including his most recent post as senior medical adviser/consultant in public health with the UK Health Security Agency.

He has previously worked as public health director in district public health services and served as an executive member for health service authorities within the UK National Health Service with responsibility for public health, health protection and commissioning a wide range of healthcare services, officials said.

Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie noted his significant experience as she welcomed him to his new job. “The Ministry of Health and Wellness is pleased to have attained someone of Dr Gent’s calibre for the chief medical…