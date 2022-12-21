UK strikes: Paramedics and nurses have joined Britain’s wave of strikes. How did issues get so unhealthy?



London

CNN

—



Another day, another round of strikes in Britain.

As the Christmas holidays approach, railway workers have brought the transport network to a standstill. Border Force staff are preparing to walk out. Postal workers, bus drivers and civil servants are either in the middle of strike action or threatening to strike.

This week, nurses staged their biggest walkout in decades. And on Wednesday, paramedics are on strike in many parts of England, in a particularly bitter dispute that will bring further turmoil to an already ravaged public health system.

The public have been urged to only call ambulances if they absolutely need to. ‘Don’t get so drunk that you end up with an unnecessary visit to A&E,” Stephen Powis, the medical director of NHS England, told the BBC.

But Wednesday’s strike heaps further pressure on the government, which has been…