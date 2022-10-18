UK warns China is recruiting British pilots to coach its army





CNN

The UK government has warned that current and former British military pilots are being lured to China with large compensation packages to train the country’s armed forces, and said it would take measures to stop such recruitment schemes amid national security concerns.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it believes that up to 30 former British military pilots are currently providing training in China, and that numerous others have been approached, including British personnel who are currently serving.

The MoD said China is using third parties to find British and other western pilots to directly train Chinese pilots, as well support state-owned defense industry companies and research institutions.

“We are taking decisive steps to stop Chinese recruitment schemes attempting to headhunt serving and former UK Armed Forces pilots to train People’s Liberation Army…