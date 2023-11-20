Ukraine 0-0 Italy: Azzurri qualify for Euro 2024 behind England with level

Italy finish second in Group C, above Ukraine by virtue of their superior head-to-head record

Reigning European champions Italy secured the point they required against Ukraine to qualify for Euro 2024 as Group C runners-up behind England.

A 2-1 win in the reverse fixture meant Italy only had to avoid defeat against Ukraine, with whom they began this crucial encounter level on points.

A frantic match in Leverkusen, Germany ended goalless to confirm the Azzurri’s place in next summer’s finals.

Third-placed Ukraine’s qualification hopes rest on the play-offs in March.

Spurred on by passionate support at their ‘home’ venue amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of their country, Ukraine had appeals for a stoppage-time penalty dismissed after Mykhailo Mudryk went down under a challenge from Bryan Cristante.

But Luciano Spalletti’s side survived that late scare to ensure they will be present in Germany to defend their crown, qualifying for their eighth consecutive European Championship.

