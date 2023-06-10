Ukraine and Canada Joint Declaration – Press Release

KYIV, UKRAINE, June 10, 2023 /CNW/ – At their meeting in Kyiv on Saturday, June 10, 2023, the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada adopted the following declaration.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Canada reiterated their unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine . Ukraine has shown remarkable determination in exercising its inherent right to self-defence against this unprovoked and unjustified invasion. Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Canada remains unwavering in its commitment to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. Canada commends the determination and courage of the Ukrainian people and armed forces in defence of their independence. Their resolve and valour on democracy’s front line are not only safeguarding the security of Europe in the face of Russia’s violent expansionism, but also bolstering the rules-based international system and demonstrating that no matter how brutal the foe, might does not make right. As they do so, the people of Ukraine can count on Canada to continue its political, financial, humanitarian and military support for as long as it takes – individually and through international cooperation within the G7, NATO, the United Nations and any other forum where Canada can bring its weight to bear. Since February 2022 , Canada has committed over $8 billion in wide-ranging assistance to Ukraine . Canada is providing unprecedented military support, including tanks, air-defence systems and artillery, and continues to develop new assistance measures based on Ukraine’s needs. Beyond military assistance, Canada has provided Ukraine with civilian assistance, including financial, humanitarian and emergency support ranging from economic assistance to contributions to demining…