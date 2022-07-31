Ukraine battle: movies allegedly present Russian troopers castrating a Ukrainian soldier





The three videos appear to show a soldier wearing what look like yellow and blue patches — the colors of the Ukrainian flag — on the ground, with his hands tied behind his back, first being gagged, then mutilated, then shot.

CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the videos which circulated widely on social media after first appearing on a pro-Russian Telegram channel. CNN also has not independently verified the nationality of the perpetrators or the victim.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it is appalled by the videos. In a statement issued late Friday, the Monitoring Mission said the “torture and summary executions of prisoners of war and persons hors de combat are war crimes.”

The Prosecutor General’s office in Ukraine said it has launched a criminal investigation into the matter, “based on the results of the video processing, which shows how persons in the uniform of servicemen of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are torturing a…