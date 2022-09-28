Ukraine conflict: New York Jets house owners on donating $1m to assist humanitarian efforts

The New York Jets displayed Ukraine’s flag on their helmets and at the endzones during Sunday’s game

As they watched Ukraine’s humanitarian crisis unfold, Suzanne Johnson and her family felt they had “no choice” but to act.

Suzanne’s father Stefan moved to the United States after World War Two as a 21-year-old refugee from Ukraine; her mother is a first-generation immigrant.

They raised Suzanne in Manhattan’s ‘Little Ukraine’ district, and their daughter is now married to Woody Johnson – team owner of NFL franchise the New York Jets.

Not only have the Jets pledged to donate $1m (£893,000) to help those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Johnson family made a humanitarian trip to neighbouring Poland in July.

Suzanne, her husband and their two teenage sons visited the Dom Wczasowy orphanage and Bursa Miedzyszkolna college dormitory, which is serving as a refugee centre.

“It was an eye-opening experience,” Suzanne told BBC Sport. “The refugee centre was housing the women and…