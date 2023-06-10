Ukraine Hosts Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) Delegation Trip to … – Press Release

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition (AZDIC) returned to the United States today after a week-long trip to Ukraine to meet with high-ranking leaders regarding defense technologies, reconstruction efforts, digital transformation, food security, educational and R&D opportunities.



AZDIC President Lynndy Smith was invited to Ukraine after hosting Parliament Member Dmytro Liubota earlier this year to discuss immediate defense technology needs. Through partnerships with Tina Waddington, Executive Director of the Phoenix Committee on Foreign Relations, Austin Kennedy, Senior Advisor for Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Billy Kovacs, Federal Affairs Director for Governor Katie Hobbs, David Cook, Arizona State Representative and Chair of the International Trade Committee, Robert Medler, President of the Southern Arizona Defense Alliance, and Rick Stilgenbauer, Senior Public Policy Advisor at Squire Patton Boggs, AZDIC is working to support Ukraine with everything from immediate defense materials to long term reconstruction efforts and development of a domestic defense industry.

“Arizona and America continue to stand with Ukraine. The Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition’s visit to Ukraine helps us further support Ukraine against Russia’s illegal and unprovoked war,” said Arizona Senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

“It was an honor to host the Arizona Defense and Industry Coalition,” said Liubota, Kharkiv parliament member. “Their passion and dedication to creating productive solutions for Ukraine will have a significant impact on our ability to succeed during this current crisis.”

“For Ukraine, relief does not come in one shape and size,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The country’s needs are unique and span a variety of industries and infrastructures. Arizona is home to many impressive innovations and research centers. I look forward to discussing how Arizona and Ukraine can further partner in efforts to defend and rebuild…