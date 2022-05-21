Ukraine House Davos to Open May 23 – 25 in Switzerland – Benzinga – Press Release

KYIV, Ukraine, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska will headline this year’s Ukraine House Davos alongside the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting next week, appearing virtually from Ukraine.

The First Couple will be joined by government officials and global policy makers, humanitarian activists and international economists, business leaders, journalists, and supporters of a free Ukraine. They will gather in Davos, Switzerland, to stand with Ukraine and its courageous people as they defend their sovereignty and freedom. Thanks to the generosity of the Davos community, which graciously provided a venue and services at no charge, Ukraine House Davos returns in 2022, for its fourth year alongside the World Economic Forum.

Centrally located at Promenade 63 in Davos, Switzerland, Ukraine House Davos will open its doors on Monday May 23rd at 12:00 pm through 10 pm on Wednesday May 25th.

Ukraine entered 2022 as a peaceful, democratic, freedom-loving European country with a 1,500-year-history. The country’s peace and promise was shattered on February 24 when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The world watched in horror as atrocities mounted in Mariupol, Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and throughout the country. The West, alongside allied governments and conscious citizens across the globe, united in an unprecedented show of support, and deep admiration for the strength and resolve of the Ukrainian people.

The Russian invaders underestimated the courage of the Ukrainian people and their fearless and inspirational leader, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as the widespread backing of the international community.

“This year’s Ukraine House will amplify the country’s voice on this global stage at this defining moment, hosting critical and timely dialogue aimed at further unifying and informing the response of the international community,” said Alexa Chopivsky, Executive Director,…