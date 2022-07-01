Ukraine round-up: Elite Russian regiment fights for help and the warfare for borsch

Friday brought another deadly barrage of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine, with at least 21 people – including one child – reported killed in the southern Odesa region.
Ukraine’s emergency service said a nine-storey building and a holiday facility were hit in the village of Serhiyivka.
Andriy Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff, accused Russia of being a “terrorist country”.
“In response to defeats on the battlefields, they [Russians] are waging a war on civilians,” he said.
Fierce fighting also continued around the eastern city of Lysychansk – the last remaining city in the Luhansk region not under Russian control.
How many people have died in the war
Civilian deaths account for more than one out of every three of those recorded in Ukraine since 24 February, according to BBC News analysis of data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data…