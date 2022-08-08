Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia: UN chief condemns ‘suicidal’ shelling round nuclear plant





“Any attack on nuclear power plants is a suicidal thing,” Guterres told reporters Monday in Tokyo. “I hope that these attacks will end,” he said, and called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be given access to the plant.

The Zaporizhzhia plant occupies an extensive site on the river Dnipro. It has continued operating at reduced capacity since Russian forces captured it early in March, with Ukrainian technicians remaining at work.

On Sunday, Ukraine’s state energy company Energoatom said that one worker was injured by Russian shelling around the plant on Saturday.

Energoatom claimed that three radiation monitoring sensors were also damaged, saying “timely detection and response in case of aggravation of the radiation situation or leakage of radiation from spent nuclear fuel casks are currently impossible.”

“This time a nuclear catastrophe was miraculously avoided, but miracles cannot last forever,” the company added. Speaking on Ukrainian television, Energoatom’s…