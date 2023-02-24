UKRAINIANS INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT OF VICTORY, NEW POLLING FROM LORD ASHCROFT FIN… – Press Release

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ukrainians are increasingly confident of defeating the Russian invasion and expect a military victory rather than a diplomatic solution, according to new polling from Lord Ashcroft. Meanwhile Russian support for the “special military operation” remains high at 76%, and 85% of Russians say they have a favourable view of President Putin. While 41% of British people say the UK has a direct interest in defeating the invasion of Ukraine, only 33% of Americans say the same for the US.
Surveys of more than 2,000 people were conducted in each in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the US. Findings include:
- Nearly 7 in 10 Ukrainians (69%) said they were more confident of defeating the Russian invasion than they were when the conflict started. Only 39% of Russians said they were more confident of victory than they were when the “special military operation” (SMO) began.
- 57% of Russians said they thought the “special military operation” was progressing successfully. 85% of Ukrainians said they thought the defence of Ukraine was progressing successfully. Six in 10 Russians said Ukraine seems to be resisting Russian forces more strongly than they would have expected.
- Asked whether they thought various countries and organisations were doing enough to help Ukraine, Ukrainians were most likely to say Yes for the UK (74%), ahead of the US (71%) and the EU (61%). Fewer than half said Germany, France and NATO were doing enough, though their numbers were up significantly since our last survey in June 2022.
- Asked what they most wanted from their allies, Ukrainians’ top answers were more weapons and military equipment (87%), admission to NATO (50%) and a no-fly zone enforced by allied air forces (42%). Fewer than 3 in 10 said stricter economic sanctions, humanitarian aid or diplomatic efforts were the main priorities. However, people in Britain and the US were most ready to give humanitarian aid and diplomatic support.
- Support was higher in Britain than the US…