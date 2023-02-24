UKRAINIANS INCREASINGLY CONFIDENT OF VICTORY, NEW POLLING FROM LORD ASHCROFT FIN… – Press Release

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ukrainians are increasingly confident of defeating the Russian invasion and expect a military victory rather than a diplomatic solution, according to new polling from Lord Ashcroft. Meanwhile Russian support for the “special military operation” remains high at 76%, and 85% of Russians say they have a favourable view of President Putin. While 41% of British people say the UK has a direct interest in defeating the invasion of Ukraine, only 33% of Americans say the same for the US.

Surveys of more than 2,000 people were conducted in each in Ukraine, Russia, Britain and the US. Findings include: