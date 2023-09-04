Ultimate FATF onsite go to key to Cayman’s ‘de-listing’ : Cayman Information Service

Cayman Islands Government members meet with the FATF assessors

(CNS): Local officials remain hopeful that the Cayman Islands will be removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s grey list during the upcoming FATF Plenary in October after a final visit by FATF officials last week. The onsite visit by a delegation from the Americas Joint Group, a sub-working group of the FATF’s International Co-Operation Review Group (ICRG), was described as a significant milestone in the jurisdiction’s efforts to effectively and sustainably combat financial crime.

The Joint Group completed a comprehensive review of the final three recommended actions of the FATF’s action plan for Cayman. The financial services ministry said in a press release that the delegation engaged in discussions with Cayman Islands Government officials, regulatory authorities and private sector entities, gaining valuable insights into the country’s resolute AML/CFT framework, the rules that underpin it…