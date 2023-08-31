Umar Amin: Leicestershire signal former Pakistan batter for remaining 4 video games

Umar Amin has made 30 white-ball appearances for Pakistan and scored 28 first-class centuries

Leicestershire have signed former Pakistan batter Umar Amin for their County Championship run in.

The 33-year-old played four Test matches and made 30 white-ball appearances for his country, the last of which came in January 2018.

Amin, who averages 41.13 in first-class cricket, is available for the Foxes’ final four Division Two matches.

Leicestershire are 23 points behind second-placed Worcestershire, having played a game fewer than the Pears.

“I am delighted to sign with Leicestershire for what promises to be an exciting end to the season,” Amin told the club website. external-link

“I have been very impressed with the team’s performances this year, particularly in red-ball cricket, and hopefully I can contribute to some more wins in the month ahead.”

The left-hander will replace Peter Handscomb after the Australian returned home following Leicestershire’s One Day Cup semi-final victory over…