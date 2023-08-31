Umar Amin: Leicestershire signal former Pakistan batter for remaining 4 video games

Leicestershire have signed former Pakistan batter Umar Amin for their County Championship run in.
The 33-year-old played four Test matches and made 30 white-ball appearances for his country, the last of which came in January 2018.
Amin, who averages 41.13 in first-class cricket, is available for the Foxes’ final four Division Two matches.
Leicestershire are 23 points behind second-placed Worcestershire, having played a game fewer than the Pears.
“I am delighted to sign with Leicestershire for what promises to be an exciting end to the season,” Amin told the club website.
“I have been very impressed with the team’s performances this year, particularly in red-ball cricket, and hopefully I can contribute to some more wins in the month ahead.”
The left-hander will replace Peter Handscomb after the Australian returned home following Leicestershire’s One Day Cup semi-final victory over…