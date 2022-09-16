Umesh Yadav: India quick bowler to overlook Middlesex run-in with thigh damage

Umesh Yadav has 158 Test wickets and 106 in ODIs

India fast bowler Umesh Yadav will miss Middlesex’s final two County Championship games with a thigh injury.

The 34-year-old was scheduled to return for the county’s penultimate four-day match at Leicestershire after rehab on the problem in India.

Middlesex are second in Division Two after a thumping win over Glamorgan at Lord’s on Thursday.

“We are naturally disappointed,” said head of men’s performance cricket, Alan Coleman.

Yadav limped out of the One-Day Cup match against Gloucestershire at Radlett and missed their final white-ball match at Sussex.

The club had hoped the fast-bowler – who has taken more than 250 wickets in all cricket for India – would be available to face Leicestershire and then Worcestershire the following week.

“Throughout his recovery process we have been in close contact with the BCCI’s medical team, and completely agree with their assessment that a precautionary approach to his return to action is sensible,”…