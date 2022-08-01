UN brigade in Congo opened fireplace at border submit, killing two





The incident at the Congo – Uganda border post in Kasindi in the restive eastern part of the country is the latest involving the peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, which has come under pressure from days of protests.

It was not clear why the soldiers opened fire.

“This serious incident has caused loss of life and serious injuries,” Bintou Keita, Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in Congo, said in a statement.

Keita and the Congolese government said an investigation had begun and the suspected perpetrators arrested.

“Faced with this unspeakable and irresponsible behaviour, the perpetrators of the shooting were identified and arrested pending the conclusions of the investigation which has already started in collaboration with the Congolese authorities,” Keita said. She added contact had been made with the country of origin of the soldiers so that legal proceedings can be initiated urgently. She did not name the country. Congo’s government…