UN refugee company ‘deeply distressed’ by studies of practically 100 bare migrants at Greece-Turkey border

The United Nations’ refugee agency (UNHCR) has said it is “deeply distressed” by reports of nearly 100 naked migrants at the border between Greece and Turkey.

“UNHCR is deeply distressed by the shocking reports and images of 92 people, who were reported to have been found at the Greek-Turkish land border, stripped of their clothes,” the agency tweeted Sunday.

“We condemn such cruel and degrading treatment and call for a full investigation into this incident,” it added.

Turkey and Greece have blamed each other for the situation. Greece’s Minister of Migration and Asylum, Notis Mitarachi, tweeted a photograph Saturday of what he implied were some of the 92 migrants at the border, accusing Turkey of shameful behavior.

It was not clear why the men in the photo were not clothed.

“Turkey’s behavior towards 92 migrants…