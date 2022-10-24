UN torture prevention physique suspends Australia tour attributable to lack of cooperation



Brisbane, Australia

The United Nations Subcommittee on the Prevention of Torture (SPT) suspended its tour of Australian prisons on Sunday, citing a lack of cooperation from officials who denied them access to some detention facilities.

In a statement, the SPT said its staff were prevented from entering some places where people were being held, and in some cases were not given “all the relevant information and documentation” they requested.

“Given that OPCAT applies to all federal states without limitations or exceptions, it is concerning that four years after it ratified the Optional Protocol, Australia appears to have done little to ensure consistent implementation of OPCAT obligations across the country,” said the head of the four-person delegation, Aisha Shujune Muhammad.

Australia is one of 91 signatories to the UN’s Optional Protocol to the Convention…