Unbiased regulator for cricket launched by ECB

The Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket received more than 4,000 responses to its call for evidence

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has introduced an independent regulator in response to a damning independent report into the game.

The report, published in June, said racism, sexism, classism and elitism are “widespread” in cricket.

The regulator’s remit will include safeguarding, anti-corruption, anti-doping and anti-discrimination.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould said it was important cricket had “the best processes in place”.

Former police officer Dave Lewis has been appointed as interim director and will help set up the regulator’s framework before a permanent director appointment is made in 2024.

The regulator will be overseen by a new independent cricket regulatory board and ring-fenced from the rest of the ECB.

“The team and I are clear about the importance of meeting high standards in ensuring people across the game know what is expected of them, and having the…