Unconfirmed Liz Truss cellphone hack report prompts requires investigation

The UK government is facing calls to investigate after an unconfirmed media report claimed former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ phone was hacked while she was foreign secretary.

The UK’s Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that private messages between Truss and international foreign ministers, including messages about the war in Ukraine, as well as messages with former finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng fell “into foreign hands.”

The paper claimed that the hack was discovered during the Conservative Party leadership campaign over the summer, which ultimately saw Truss named prime minister.

The paper also claimed that “agents suspected of working for the Kremlin” were behind the hack, citing unnamed sources.

CNN cannot independently verify the Mail on Sunday claims, whether a hack occurred or who might have been behind it.

